Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law passes away

Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s mother-in-law and legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s elder daughter Ritu Nanda passed away on January 14, 2019. Ritu Nanda was diagnosed with cancer in 2013. Amitabh broke the news on social media.

Big Btook to his blog to share about the sad demise and wrote: “My ‘samdhan’ Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling.” [sic]

Ridhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, also wrote, “To the kindest most gentle person I’ve ever met – They don’t make them like you anymore – RIP bua #missyoualways.” [sic]

Ritu Nanda had tied-the-knot with Escorts group Chairman Rajan Nandain 1969 when she was just 21. Rajan Nanda passed away in 2018. After marriage, Ritu Nanda didn’t turn into a housewife and started her insurance agency which soon transformed into a mammoth business. Shweta Bachchan is married to their son Nikhil Nanda and have two kids – Navya Naveli and Agastya.