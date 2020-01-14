SpiceJet makes emergency landing at Chennai airport

SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing at Chennai airport on Monday after a technical snag. The plane was flying from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. All passengers are safe.

On December 4, a Jodhpur-bound SpiceJet plane, carrying 60 passengers, made an emergency landing at the airport in New Delhi, reportedly after smoke was detected in the baggage compartment, a source said.

The airline was operating a Q-400 aircraft. According to the source, Air Traffic Controller announced full emergency for the flight SG-2695 at around 1500 hours. The source said that reportedly smoke was detected in the baggage compartment and that there were around 60 passengers on board. There was no immediate comment from SpiceJet on the incident.