15-year-old girl dies after bathroom geyser emits carbon monoxide

A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai where a 15-year-old girl died while taking shower in the bathroom. As per reports, the tragic incident took place in the Borivali area of Mumbai.

The girl has been identified as Dhruvi Gohil. The reason behind her appalling death is the carbon monoxide gas emitted by the geyser. She inhaled the poisonous gas and then died.

According to Doctors, the girl died after the oxygen level in the bathroom decreased drastically and due to the poisonous gas emission from a geyser.

The incident happened when the girl was taking a bath at her Borivali flat on January 5, 2020.

Her family alarmed when she didn’t come out of the bathroom after a long time. Her parents started knocking the door but she didn’t respond, PTI reports said.

Finally, they decided to broke the door and found their daughter in an unconscious state. The right part of her body was scalded due to hot water, said an official.

Soon, they rushed to Mangalmoorti Hospital in Gorai, and then, she put on a ventilator and died on January 10.