Amit Shah flies kite to celebrate Makar Sankranti : Watch Video

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flew a kite from a rooftop in Anand Nagar Road area here on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival. The area is part of his Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhinagar. The BJP president was seen flying a kite from the rooftop of an apartment in Kanak Kala Society alongwith his wife Sonalben Shah, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani and state BJP youth morcha president Rutvij Patel. He also released saffron balloons in the sky.

#WATCH Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah flies a kite during an #Uttarayan programme in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/cNKhQwiFnt — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020