J&K : Indiam Army helps pregnant woman stuck in heavy snowfall

Indian Army is not only considered as one of the strongest globally, but respected for its human touch. In a latest, over 100 Army personnel from Chinar Corps division and 30 civilians walked along for four hours while an expecting mother was being carried on stretcher through snow. Baby born at hospital, and the mother and child are fine.

