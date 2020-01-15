Police saves woman attempting to commit suicide at Vashi bridge : Watch Video

Maharashtra Police saved the life of a woman in Vashi when she was trying to commit suicide by jumping off from the bridge. The incident took place on Tuesday, following which people are applauding the Navi Mumbai Police.

According to the incident, a mid -aged woman was trying to commit suicide by jumping from the Vashi bridge. She even created a scene before her attempt, but due to the immediate vigilant eyes of the police she was saved and traffic was cleared off from the Vashi bridge on the Sion-Panvel highway.