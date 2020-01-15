Two-day nationwide strike called by bank unions

Trade unions of bank employees in the country called for a two-day nationwide strike. The bank employees unions has called for strike on January 31 and February 1.

The unions declared nationwide strike as the discussions with the Indian bank Associations (IBA) over wage revision failed to reach at a decision. The unions has also informed that they will also hold a three-day nationwide strike from march 11 to 13. And from Aprile 1 they will hold a indefinite strike.

The United Federation of bank Unions (UFBU) is asking for a 15% hike in wages. But the IBA has capped the raise by 12.25%. This was rejected by UFBU. The last wage revision meeting was held on January 13.