Girl dies after completing 2,400-metre run during PAC test

A 20-year-old girl fainted and died during a physical efficiency test (PET) for Uttar Pradesh armed police’s Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) entrance exam held at Bareilly’s Nakatiya on Wednesday. She had just completed a 2,400 metre run when she collapsed and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

The young girl, who dreamt of working in the police, has been identified as Anshika Singh, daughter of a farmer from Fazalpur village in Baghpat district.

PAC commandant Vikas Kumar Vaidhya said that Anshika had qualified for PET but collapsed immediately after she completed the run.

In PET, female aspirants need to complete 2.4 km run in 14 minutes while male aspirants require to complete 4.8 km in 25 minutes.