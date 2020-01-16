Lokmanya Tilak express derail after hitting goods train ; several injured

Five coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Cuttack in Odisha Thursday morning after the train hit a goods train, railway officials said.

At least 40 people were injured in the accident, six of them critically. The accident took place Salagaon and Nergundi stations at around 7 am on Thursday, officials said.

Officials present at the site added that while five coaches derailed, three others were displaced from the tracks.While the cause of the accident is not yet known, there is heavy fog in the area.All passengers had been admitted to a nearby hospital and they are stated to be out of danger.