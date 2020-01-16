Mikhael Mishustin approved as the new Prime minister of Russia

Russian President signed a decree on Thursday evening appointing Mikhael Mishustin as the new Prime Minister of Russia, Shortly after getting the support of Russian legislatures, from the lower house of Parlament.

After the Russian President’s state-of-the-nation speech which followed a shocking resignation of Dmitry Medvedev, Mikhael Mishustin who lay unnoticed on the shadows of Medvedev suddenly became spotlighted when Putin asked him to take the post as Prime minister of Russia. State-of-the nation is an annual address of Russian President to both houses of the Parlament. In this year’s speech, Putin put forth a proposal that gives the parliament to choose the Prime minister. The speech also highlighted Russia’s efforts confining more to strengthen it domestically. However, the PM Medvedev resigned shortly after the address.

After Michaels’s consent now the Russian Parliament’s lower house also gave the nod. Mishustin received 383 votes of 424 cast by Russia’s lower house of parliament, with no votes against and 41 abstentions — a victory that had been all but assured when he won the unanimous backing of his party, United Russia, which has a strong majority in the chamber.

Mikhael was earlier serving as the head of the Tax service department.