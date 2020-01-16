Muslim League files plea in Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Act

Muslim League on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). They approached the court seeking a stay on the Act.

The plea requested centre to inform whether there is any connection between National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) and requested to pass an order stopping the procedures of NPR. The plea also mentioned that the centre should inform whether NRC will be implemented all over the country.

Whether the Citizenship Amendment Act is unconstitutional is underway. P K Kunhalikutty’s plea on behalf of the Muslim League demanded that it be stopped till its final action comes. The central government issued a notification for CAA on January 10. Soon after that the Uttar Pradesh government took steps to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Muslim League had earlier called for a temporary stay when the writ petition was filed against CAA. However, the Supreme Court had held that the central government had not even enacted a law in it and therefore it is not relevant to stay it which does not exist.