“Those who did nothing in 60 yrs questioning Modi govt”,says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at the Congress and other opposition parties for spreading negativity on jobs and economy fronts, saying those who did nothing in 60 years of their rule are now questioning the Modi government. Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) here, the minister said the government’s target to make India a USD 5 trillion economy was achievable and the youth’s inclination towards entrepreneurship may play a big role in achieving the objective.

Shah said the Congress could only manage to take the country’s economy to a USD 2 trillion mark despite ruling for decades, but the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership took it to USD 3 trillion in just 5 years time. Taking a dig at the Congress, he said those who did nothing to steer the country’s economy in 60 years were now questioning the present government.

He said the government is taking necessary steps to ensure that youth get the required skills and employment opportunities and are future ready. On the Opposition being raising the issue of unemployment, he said there are some who view things through a negative prism. “When they talk about unemployment, a question always comes to my mind, you have ruled this country for 50-60 years, what measures did you take,” Shah asked referring to different Congress-led governments that were in power at the Centre since Independence.