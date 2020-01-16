” Why are Prime Minister, Home Minister silent on Davinder Singh”asks Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has questioned the silence of Prime Minister and Home Minister on the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir DySP Davinder Singh. The Congress leader in a post shared on the micro blogging website Twitter has raised his question.

“DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with Indian blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months and if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against”, tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

“Government silent on terrorist DSP Davinder Singh. Why are PM, HM and NSA silent on Davinder Singh. What was Davinder Singh’s role in Pulwama attack. How many other terrorists has he helped. Who was protecting him and why,” Gandhi asked in the photo attached to his tweet.

Rahul Gandhi also used a hashtag ” TerroristDavinderCoverUP” along with the tweet.

Davinder Singh was arrested along with Hizbul Mujahideen militants.