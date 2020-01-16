DH Latest NewsNEWSNature & Wildlife

Wood duck shares food with fish at zoo, Adorable video wins the hearts

Jan 16, 2020, 03:26 pm IST
An adorable video of a wood duck sharing its food with fish is winning hearts over the internet. The video was posted by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Parveen Kaswan. It shows a wood duck feeding morsels of food to fish with its beak.

This makes us doubt if the kindness of animals is winning over humanity as we perceive.

 

 

 

