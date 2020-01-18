Barack Obama wishes wife Michelle happy B’day in unique style

The vibrant former President of the United States of America and his equally admired first lady Michelle Obama following the US traditional hermitage after relieving official posts are away from media spotlights. Even with Trump’s occasional comments taunting him Barack Obama restrains himself from a major part of controversies.

However, that doesn’t stop Obama with giving a distinct birthday surprise for his forever first lady Michelle. Michelle Barack Obama celebrated her birthday on 17 th of January within the warmth of her family. Her husband tweeted this adorable post giving her a birthday hug. Michelle seated in the lap of Barack Obama is seen holding a bulb button for the camera – for remotely controlling the snap.