Actress Priyanka Roy’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Priyanka Roy Kundu is a Bengali Model, She was born In Kolkata, India.. She is fun loving and sweet lady with very awesome dreams.

Famous playback singer and an Indian Bengali model Priyanka Roy Kundu has taken the internet on fire by posting her hot and sultry photos on her Instagram account. This Kolkata born lady has been in news recently due to her sensual figure and posing styles.

Apart from singing and being a great model, she has also been a part of some of the known Bengali films. She is often seen in her saree avatar and has done many photoshoot in saree too.