First Urs-mubarak of Sufi saint Quthubuzzaman Sheikh Sulthan Sha commemorated at Jeelani Sherief

The first annual congregation of the fulfilment of the mortal life of Quthubuzzaman Hzrt: Shiekh Yousuf Sulthan Sha Qadiri Chishti was commemorated with spiritual grandeur at Aluva, Jeelani Sherief.

The Urs-Mubarak was observed for 3 days at Jeelani Manzil and the accompanying Al Madina Islamic academy campus. The Urs-Mubarak was celebrated with mawlid majlis, recitation of the Holy Quran and singing Sufi hymns. A qawwali program conducted by the students of Mankeri Shiekh Jeelani academy drew the applause of the audience. A ceremonial flag hoisting was done by Sheikh Ahmed Kabir Qadiri- the son of Quthubuzzaman in the presence of Shihab Qadiri, family members and several of the late Sufi masters Khalifa’s. Thousands of disciples were gathered during the occasion on Jeelani Sherief ground.

The ceremony was concluded the 3rd day with Sulthaniya foundation Chairman Shiekh Bava Usthad’s address to the congregation.” Quthubuzzaman’s life was an amusement of purity and the epitome of legendary Sufi heritage” Sheikh Bava Usthad said reminiscing the Sufi master. The spiritual mentoring of the late Sufi master was guided by his self-realization. Enlightenment by means of refined divine knowledge was the only driving force behind Sheikh Sulthan’s unique way of spiritual mentoring, he added. The function was preceded by Shiekh Ahmed Kabir Qadiri Chisti.

The President of Ghousiya Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama Sheikh Abdurahman Musliyar delivered the core lecture. Sheikh Abbas Faisi Vazhikadavu, Sheikh Fadhlullah Faisi Valiyora, Sheikh Abdul Majeed Hudavi Pungodu and Hashim Mannani Trivandrum delivered thesis speech. Sheikh Hidayathullah Mahbubi gave a crisp welcome address followed by Shihabudeen Perumbavoor, Sheikh Hamsa Usthad Moodal, Sheikh SA Moulavi Valancheri, Sheikh Abdu Nasr Mahbubi, Sheikh Suleiman Hudavi, Abdullah Musliyar Karaparambu, Musthafa Baqavi Puramannur, Abdul Jaleel Faisi, Muhammad Musliyar Chapanangadi, Muhammad Musthafa Mannani, Shameer Khan Mannani, Shah Najmudeen Jeelani, Abdul Salam Jeelani Vadakara and Ashraf Alappuzha delivering concluding lectures.