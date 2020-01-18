“Goverment should take steps to curb population control,RSS will support” Mohan Bhagwat

At a statement delivered at RSS camp at Muradabad RSS supremo, Mohan Bhagwat said that it is time for the union government to make a rule for enforcing the two-child policy in the nation. Earlier Bhagwat had said that the next RSS agenda is to implement a two-child policy, however making it clear that the union government should take steps to enforce the impending law.

Rashtra Vaadi Congress Party leader Nawab Malik responding to Bhagwat’s statement said,”Mohan Bhagwatji is asking for a law to enforce the two-child policy. Perhaps he is not aware that Maharashtra and many other states already have many laws on the two-child policy. Still, if the RSS chief requires that all males should mandatorily do vasectomy let Modiji decide. We have seen the disastrous consequences of such decisions”

Sri Mohan Bhagwat was leading a 5-day camp at Muradabad to shape the RSS agenda and to discuss core ideological affairs. When asked about the ongoing anti-CAA uprising he said, “That law is for the betterment of the nation, some are protesting against it”.