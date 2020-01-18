“Need India’s support to develop Chabahar Port”,says Iran Foreign Minister

“Chabahar Port is essential for Afghanistan and Central Asia. There are several problems and we made several advances on them. One of them is that our Parliament has recently approved the expansion of the free zone,” Zarif was quoted as saying by PTI.

Chabahar, which is located 72 kilometers west of Pakistan’s Gwadar port, holds immense strategic and economic significance for India.

Zarif also remarked upon the importance of completing the Chabahar-Zahedan rail network, which will connect the port to far off mainland areas like Afghanistan and Central Asia.

“The other issue is connecting Chabahar to Afghanistan and to Central Asia through rail. We need to complete the Chabahar-Zahedan rail network. We have the infrastructure for that, but we need rails. We are in negotiation with India for providing rails. We produce our own rails but not at the scale we need. So, Iran and India need to work together on procurement of equipment for the port as well as finishing the rail link,” he added.