See the breathtaking pictures of Tara Sutaria

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is enjoying quality time in Maldives. Tara is currently chilling at Heritance Aarah island in the Maldives and shared her photos on Instagram.

Tara Sutaria made her debut in Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’ co-starring debutant Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff.Tara then acted in Sidharth Malhotra starrer ‘Marjaavaan’ co-starring Riteish Deshmukh.

Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Milan Luthria’s ‘Tadap, a thriller drama marking the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan in the lead role.