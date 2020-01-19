Mob Violence: Dalit man burnt alive by four

A 24-year-old Dalit man was burnt alive by a group of four men in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. The victim named Dhaniram Ahirwar suffered 60% burn in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal.

Dhanprasad Ahirwar was doused in kerosene and set on fire by his neighbors Chhuttu, Ajju Pathan, Kallu and Irfan. The accused persons were harassing Dhaniram for last several months. He had even lodged a complaint with the Moti Nagar police station in Sagar against them, saying that his life is under threat, but police took no action to protect him.

The police have registered a case under sections 294, 323, 452, 307 of the IPC and also under the SC/ST Act against Chuttu, Azzu Pathan, Kallu and Irfan. Three of them have been arrested by police in the case, while the fourth is absconding.