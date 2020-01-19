UP’s horrific murders,One woman found charred on bed,another killed drenched with acid

The crimes against the women in Uttar Pradesh is showing no signs of decline as the state police is busy enforcing state government agendas.

In two separate incidents against women, the charred body of a female was found tied to a bed. Three cartridges of bullets were also found on the crime scene, suggesting she was shot and burnt. The body is unidentifiable charred and her limbs are tightly fastened to the corners of the bed. The crime occurred near UP’s Bijmor village and the villagers found the horrific scene when they came to collect water from a tube well. The crime scene was close to a tube well.

Police are clueless and efforts are on to identify the woman.”We are collecting DNA samples to ascertain her identity,” said senior police officer Laxmi Niwas Mishra. The police don’t rule out the possibility of sexual assault.

In another incident, the bare body of a young woman was found near Bahraich district in eastern UP. The body is drenched with acid and is dissolved partially with burn marks all over. The body is yet to be identified. The face of the body is badly burnt and the initial investigation by the police suggests the deceased woman is in her 20’s and is not a resident of the village.