“50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be chased out of India if needed”,says BJP Chief

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that one the saffron party government comes to power in the state, people damaging public property will be “identified and shot”. Addressing a gathering in North 24 Parganas district, Ghosh said that people who damage public property get away easily under the Mamata Banerjee government but “nobody will be spared” once the BJP government is formed.

“Under Mamata Banerjee’s government, even if one damages public property worth Rs 500 crores, that person escapes it. When we come to power then every such person will be identified and shot at. Nobody will be spared,” Ghosh is heard saying in Bengali in a video shared by news agency ANI.

He further said that 50 lakh “Muslim infiltrators” will be chased out of the country. Their names will be removed from the voter list and the BJP will get 200 seats in West Bengal in the next Assembly elections.

The Bengal BJP chief had made similar remarks last week. He had said that such people will be shot in the same way they were shot in Uttar Pradesh. He was referring to the killings of anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh last year. “Mamata didi was not taking any step against the person who had destroyed public property as they were her voters,” he said.