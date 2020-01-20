Actress Kriti Sanon stunning in her latest photoshoot : See Pics

Kriti Sanon is an Indian actress who appears predominantly in Hindi films. She pursued an engineering degree from the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, after which she briefly worked as a model. After making her debut in Telugu cinema with the psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine (2014), Sanon won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in Sabbir Khan’s action comedy Heropanti (2014), which marked her first Bollywood release.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared the pictures featuring her in a printed long skirt with earthy tones. Paired with a similar shaded bralette top, Kriti teamed it with a sheer long shrug, held at the waist by a bling belt. Accessorising her look with a set of funky bangles and a heavy neckpiece, the diva left her mid-parted hair open in soft curls. Wearing smeared kohl in eyes and a luscious pink lip tint, Kriti struck sensuous poses for the camera. She captioned the pictures, “B O H O !! My vibe! (sic).”

