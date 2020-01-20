Ascention of JP Nadda to BJP President ship, Celebrations in full swing at Himachal Pradesh to Delhi

Himachal Pradesh is in cheerful spirits as Jagat Prakash Nadda hailing from the mountainous state rose to the helm of BJP considered by many as the largest party in the world.

Celebratory atmosphere is in the air with many party workers filling the chilling air with hails for Nadda and the BJP. Himachal Pradesh with a long dominance for the saffron party is getting honored by a Presidentship for its native. Party workers clad in traditional Himachal dress were dancing Himachal natty(folk dance) accompanied by local musical instruments at the time JP Nadda resumed the office of BJP Presidency at BJP HQ at Delhi.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jayram Thakur and state President of BJP Dr.Rajeev Bindal were present at celebrations. Special offerings and Yagya were made at Shakti Peeth Sri Nayano Devi temple on behalf of JP Nadda for success as BJP National President.