Police couples to safe guard law and order in Noida,husband will report to DCP Wife

Noida will have its law and order secure at the hands of these IPS couples.DCP Vrinda Shukla and ADCP Ankur Shukla are husband and wife when they recede to their home after the hectic task of enforcing law and order in the buzzing city of Noida.

It was last year that the IPS officers, who were also childhood friends tied the wedding knot. Both were known to be healthy competitors during their school days and it went out till they both were selected for IPS. Now currently Vrinda Shukla is the boss of Ankur Shukla as he briefs the enforcement procedures to his wife routinely. Vrinda was earlier posted in Nagaland and was given the charge of DCP of Noida after her marriage to Ankur in accordance to commissioners system

Ankur and Vrinda Shukla both hail from Ambala at Haryana.