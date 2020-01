A court in Bangladesh has sentenced 10 members of a banned radical Islamist militant group for attacking a Communist party rally. The militants belonging to Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI) were given death sentence by a court in Dhaka for attacking Communist Party of Bangladesh rally in 2001. Five people killed in the attack.

Only four of the convicted persons are in jail while other six are absconding. Two accused were acquitted.