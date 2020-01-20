” Those people opposing CAA are not mentally fit and need treatment”: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that those who oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act were mentally not fit and need medical treatment.

” Those opposing the CAA were fully aware that it was an act for granting citizenship and not taking it away. Yet those people are pretending to be unaware of actual purpose of CAA and attacking it. These people are not mentally fit and need treatment from a good doctor”, said Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The Uttar PRadesh has witnessed violent protests against the CAA. The UP government has registered cases against thousands of protesters and started recovering money from them for damaging public property.