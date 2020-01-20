Vodafone launches new long-term prepaid plan: Check data benefits, validity

One of the leading telecom and internet service provider in the country Vodafone has launched a new long-term prepaid plan. The plan is priced at Rs.997 and will be available in select circles.

The plan will offer 1.5GB daily data with a validity of 180 days. The plan also includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day among other benefits. Vodafone is also bundling free Vodafone Play subscription which includes ZEE5 Premium content worth Rs 999 for one year.

Earlier Vodafone has introduced Rs 99 and Rs 555 prepaid plans in India.

For Rs 99, Vodafone is offering unlimited calling, 1GB data and 100 SMS (local and national). The validity of the pack is 18 days and is available in select circles such as Madhya Pradesh, Kolkata, Orissa, and Chattisgarh.

Under the Rs 555 plan, Vodafone is offering unlimited calling along with 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMSes daily. The plan, however, is available in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai circles only.