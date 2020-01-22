40 Terrorists surrendered to Army

In Afghanistan 40 Taliban militants surrendered to Afghanistan National Army. This was informed by the Defence ministry of Afghanistan.

” About 40 Taliban militants laid down their arms and gave up fighting in Shahrak district of Western Ghar province on Tuesday”, the defence ministry said in a statement. The statement also revealed that around 150 Taliban militants laid down their arms in the past weeks.

Since January around 350 militants had laid down their weapons and surrendered to local authorities.