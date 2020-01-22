“Indian Constitution is Geeta, Bible and Quran to us”,says Sitaram Yechury

Addressing a mammoth convention organised by Karnataka Peoples’ Forum Kalaburagi on Tuesday in which over 50,000 people congregated, National General Secretary of CPI (M) Sitaram Yechury asked everyone to not divulge details nor show any documents when the enumerators of NRC and NPR approached them.

He asked people to take a pledge on this issue on January 26 (Republic Day) and January 30 (Martyr Day).Yechury said that the BJP government blamed people who opposed CAA, NPR and NRC and termed them ‘anti-nationals’.

“How could we become anti nationals when we are bound to protect the constitution written by Dr. Ambedkar?” he asked. “Indian Constitution is Geeta, Bible and Quran to us. They (BJP government) are the anti-nationals as they have brought CAA, NPR and NRC against the constitution,” he added.

He also called upon all non-BJP state governments to follow Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal’s example and pass resolutions in their Assemblies against the implementation of CAA, NPR and NRC. The CPI (M) General Secretary said that bringing CAA, NPR and NRC was the first step to scrap Indian Constitution.