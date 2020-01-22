Married woman ‘raped’ by ex-boyfriend in front of her son

A married woman was allegedly raped by a 27-year-old man in front of her minor son in Dabhoi area of Gujarat. The accused, who is said to be an ex-lover of the victim has also allegedly slashed her private parts.

According to reports, the victim had refused to meet the accused after he asked her to do so. But the woman was blackmailed and asked for a meeting.Finding no other way, she went to meet him and also took her son along with a hope that the presence of a child would deter him not to get violent.The accused sexually assaulted her after dragging her into a nearby bush near a railway crossing. He also allegedly raped her in front of her son and then told her to marry him. The accused also slashed the victim’s private parts. The victim shouted seeking help but in vain. Later, the accused took the woman and her son to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The survivor then narrated her ordeal to her husband and then filed a complaint against the accused person.