Pedophile burnt alive by angry mob, accused of raping and killing a 6 year old girl

A man in his 50’s was beaten up before being doused in fuel and set alight in a small village in the southern state of Chiapas, Mexico.

Alfredo Roblero was accused of raping and killing a girl, who was reported missing last Thursday before her body was found by a roadside the following day. Disturbing footage shows the mob surrounding Roblero who is tied up to a post with a crowd of men surrounding him and recording the alleged killer on their phones. They beat and kicked him before binding his hands and feet, poured petrol over his body and then set him alight. The real footage of the horrific killing is taken off from the internet.

The authorities in Chiapas said in a statement that citizens are not allowed to take the law into their own hands and vowed to open an investigation into the suspect’s death. The investigation is ongoing.