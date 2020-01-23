Ira Khan’s shares stunning pictures of her: See pics

Ira Khan, the daughter of bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had stunned netizens by here latest photoshoots. Ira has shared some photos from her latest photoshoot on her social media handle. The photos are rocking the internet.

Ira Khan’s directorial venture ‘ Euripedes Medea’ was premiered last year. The play produced by veteran actress Sarika under NautankiSa Production has received positive responses. Junaid Khan, brother of Ira and Hazel Keech has played pivotal role in the drama.