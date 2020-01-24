Baba Ramdev slams Anti Citizenship protests,terms it anti-national

Referring to JNU, Jamia Milia and the still running 40-day protest in NCR Delhi’s Shaheen bagh, against the newly passed Citizenship law Yoga guru and Patanjali owner Baba Ramdev said it is not the duty of a student to take part in anti-government protests. The protests are to be done by political parties, he added.

Students should hone their skills during study time, it is anti-national to raise the slogan of ‘Azadi’, as it is Jinnah’s way of freedom. He asked students to focus more on studies and to dedicate their vigour for the development of the nation.