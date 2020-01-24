Coronavirus : Indian Embassy cancels Republic day ceremony

Indian embassy in Beijing on Friday, 24 February, cancelled the Republic Day ceremony due to coronavirus outbreak in China and has also issued an advisory to travellers from China visiting India.

The coronavirus death toll in China has climbed to 25 with confirmed cases rising sharply to 830, the Chinese health authorities said on Friday. The pneumonia situation had resulted in 25 deaths, including 24 in central China’s Hubei province and one in north China’s Hebei, the National Health Commission of China said.