Actress Disha Patani’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Disha Patani, who will be next seen in Malang, is creating a buzz on social media with her stunning photoshoot pictures. The gorgeous actress, who was seen with Salman Khan in ‘Bharat’, keeps teasing fans with her bewitching photos.

Disha has always been in news for her rumoured relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. Although Disha and Tiger have denied dating, they have often been caught on dinner and lunch dates.

Rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff seems to be quite impressed with Disha. Ayesha Shroff drew everyone’s attention when she wrote, “Wonder Woman!!!”