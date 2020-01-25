Coronavirus: 7 Keralites among 11 Indians under watch in hospitals

More than 80 Indians, who have returned from China in the recent days, are being kept under observation to check for possible exposure to the deadly novel coronavirus. 11 people – seven in Kerala, three in Mumbai and one in Hyderabad are under observation in hospitals to check for possible exposure. In Kerala, another 73 people were being kept under medical surveillance at their homes.

As over 20,000 passengers returning from mainland China and Hong Kong underwent thermal screenings for coronavirus infection at the seven international airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin. Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has set up an isolation ward and kept beds ready for providing treatment to any suspected case of the respiratory infection. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has created an isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital.

However, no positive case has been detected in the country so far. According to officials, a total of 20,844 passengers who travelled in 96 flights from China have been screened at the airports till January 24.