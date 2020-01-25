Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya shares cute pics with his ladylove Natasa Stankovic : See Pics

Jan 25, 2020, 07:41 am IST
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently got engaged to ladylove Natasa Stankovic.Hardik shared a cute picture with his ladylove. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s engagement came as a surprise not only for their fans but also for the all-rounder’s family.

An unseen picture from their beach vacation was doing the rounds on social media. Newly-engaged Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were snapped post enjoying a meal with the actress’s family.

