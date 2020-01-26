Congress leaders enter into brawl during flag hoisting ceremony during Republic day celebration : Watch Video

Congress leaders brawled in Indore ahead of the Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony by chief minister Kamal Nath.On camera, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir slapped each other outside the Gandhi Bhawan – the Congress party office – in Indore. They were separated by the police and other Congress workers.

It is not clear what sparked the dispute between the two men but they had been arguing before they started hitting each other. Shortly after the fracas, chief minister Nath reached the site and unfurled the tricolour.

Both Yadav and Kunjir are relative lightweights in the Congress. Kunjir and his supporters were later escorted out the police.