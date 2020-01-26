Coronavirus : Death toll rises to 56 in China ,over 1900 infected

The death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus in China continues rising as authorities and health care workers struggle to contain the outbreak.Fifty-six people have been killed by the novel coronavirus in China, health officials said on Saturday. Over 1,900 confirmed cases have been reported across the country.

China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported that 237 patients are in critical condition.

Healthcare workers in the Chinese city of Wuhan say hospitals are running low on supplies as they treat an increasing number of patients.

The Chinese central government announced it would send more than 1,200 health workers — as well as 135 People’s Liberation Army medical personnel — to the city in an unprecedented effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Lunar New Year celebrations — the country’s most important holiday — have been greatly impacted in Beijing, Hong Kong and other major cities due to the virus. Nearly 60 million people are under partial lockdown in the province of Hubei.

While most confirmed cases of the virus are in China, more countries around the world, including France, Australia and the United States are reporting their first cases. They are among 13 places outside mainland China where the virus has been confirmed.