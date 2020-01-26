Coronavirus : Nearly 100 people under observation in India

Over 100 people have been kept under observation in Kerala and Maharashtra following screening for a possible exposure to novel coronavirus (nCoV) as the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday reviewed India’s preparedness to deal with any situation amid mounting global concern over rising cases in China.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said no positive case has been detected in India so far though samples of seven passengers have been sent to the ICMR-NIV Pune lab.

A 24×7 call centre has been made operational.

Samples of four other passengers tested earlier have been confirmed to be negative for nCoV by the lab.

A senior health official of Kerala told PTI that 172 people in the state are under home surveillance and seven are kept in various hospitals.

“Today, 99 new passengers arrived in the state. This makes a total of 179 persons under surveillance. Only seven people have any kind of symptoms. They have mild symptoms. We have sent their blood and respiratory specimen samples to the National Institute of Virology, Pune,” the senior health official of Kerala said.