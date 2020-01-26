‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu and my kids are Hindustan’,says actor Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan gave out the message of secularism that we all need on the eve of Republic Day, while on a dance reality show on Saturday night. SRK was on the show Dance Plus and he spoke about how being ‘Indian’ is more important at his home than in understanding which religion one belongs to. “We never spoke about being Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am Muslim, my children are Hindustan,” said Shah Rukh Khan on the show.
The star went on to describe an incident where his daughter Suhana had to fill in her religion in a form at school and she asked him which religion they belonged to, and Shah Rukh’s answer to her was “we are all Indians, we do not have a religion”.
Watch the clip which is currently going viral on social media below:
My wife is Hindu, I am a Muslim and my kids are Hindustan. My daughter was asked the religion in school form, I told her we are Indians ?? ?? – The pride of India Shah Rukh Khan. #RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/Qk95xxLT3j
