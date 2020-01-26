India Vs New Zealand T20I:India beat New Zealand,take lead in series

In Cricket, India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in the second T20I in Auckland. By this victory India has take a lead of 2-0 in the five match series.

India crossed the victory target of 133 runs in just 17.3 overs by losing three wickets. The partnership of Shreyas Iyer and K.L.Rahul has helped India to cross the victory target of the hosts. Shreyas Iyer scored 44 runs in just 33 balls.K.L.Rahul scored 57 runs in 50 falls. This is the third consecutive half century by Rahul in T20I. And this also marks 11 half century of Rahul inT20I.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's explosive batting powers India to a seven-wicket win in the second T20I ? ?? now lead the series 2-0!#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/fQY3JgfXjp — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2020

India has beat New Zealand in the last T20I by 6 wickets. Now the guests are leading the 5 match series by 2-0.