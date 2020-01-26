DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Republic Day 2020: ITBP soldiers hoist national flag in Ladakh at 17,000 feet: Video

Jan 26, 2020, 09:53 pm IST
The nation has celebrated Republic Day on January 26, Sunday with great enthusiasm. Joining this celebration the soldiers of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) stationed at Ladakh at a height of 17,000 feet also hoisted national flag. It should be noted that the temperature of Ladakh is at around -20 degree celsius.

A video of the Republic Day celebration was shared on social media by news agency ANI and All India Radio.

The soldiers can be seen dressed in white uniforms were chanting slogans of-Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram. Two soldiers were also seen holding the national flag while marching through the snow.

ITBP personnel are stationed at 3488 km long Indo-China Border which stretches from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh manning border outposts.

 

