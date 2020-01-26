“Republic Day celebrations are a hypocrisy of BJP led union government”, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter

Iltija Mufti, the daughter of detained ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti came down heavy on the BJP led union government accusing of its double standards on Indian constitution.

Tweeting from her mother’s Twitter handle she said, “The hypocrisy of Republic Day celebrations by BJP led government that’s wilfully desecrated & violated Indian Constitution isn’t lost on anyone. Meanwhile, Kashmir witnesses another shutdown & suspension of cellular services. Splendid integration indeed,” Iltija Mufti tweeted.

Authorities confirmed mobile phone and internet services were suspended in Kasmir before the Independence day. The phone and internet service of the now Union territory are likened to that of a doorbell with total blank out interrupted with a brief up-window.