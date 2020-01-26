‘Will pass resolution against new Citizenship Law’,says Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said the state assembly may pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act like some other states did recently.

Citing a newspaper report which said India is being converted into a Hindu state under the leadership of Modi”, he said the country should not be of a one religion state and that such a “branding” was not good for the country.

“…will definitely discuss the matter in the budget session and pass a resolution in the assembly against it.”

He suggested that the NDA government do a rethink on the CAA in view of the nationwide protests against it.

“I appeal to the Prime Minister to rethink on the CAA.It is not at all good for the country. There are so many doubts over it and ministers are making self-contradictory statements. These are not good for the nation, Rao said.

Rao said he has already spoken to many of his counterparts in other states and he may convene a conclave of regional parties and Chief Ministers here to oppose the CAA

since it concerns the country’s future.