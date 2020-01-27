Father risks his life by jumping onto track to save daughter: Watch video

A video of a brave father has been viral on social media. The man has risked his life to save his daughter by jumping onto a railway track.
The scary incident took place in Egypt on Monday morning. The video was captured by a passer by passenger. The video shows a man holding his daughter tightly in his embrace as a train passes by on the track, barely missing them.
The Egyptian media reported that the father and daughter were walking by a railway track when the latter suddenly fell on the track as the train was quickly approaching.
. ????.. ?? ???? ???? ???? ??? ????? ??? ?????? ????? ???? ????? ??????? ????????? ????? ????? ?????? ???? ????? ???? ??? ????? ?????? ???? ????? ?? ????? ??????? ??? ?????? ???? ????? ??? ???? ???????? ?? ?????. ????? ??? ?????? ????? ??????? ?? ?????? ???? ???? ??? ?????? ???? ?? ???? ??????? ??????????? ???????? ??? ?????? ???? ??? ??????? ??? ?????? ?????? ??? ??? ????? ????? ????? ???????? ???? ??????? ??.
The father jumped on the track and shielded the girl with his body – risking his life as the train were dangerously close to them. Luckily, both father and daughter escaped unharmed in the incident.
