Father risks his life by jumping onto track to save daughter: Watch video

Jan 27, 2020, 10:34 pm IST
A video of a brave father has been viral on social  media. The man has risked his life to save his daughter by jumping onto a railway track.

The scary incident took place in Egypt on Monday morning. The video was captured by a passer by passenger.  The  video  shows a man holding his daughter tightly in his embrace as a train passes by on the track, barely missing them.

The Egyptian media reported that the  father and daughter were walking by a railway track when the latter suddenly fell on the track as the train was quickly approaching.

The father jumped on the track and shielded the girl with his body – risking his life as the train were dangerously close to them. Luckily, both father and daughter escaped unharmed in the incident.

 

