Actress Dia Mirza breaks down in tears during ‘Climate Emergency’ event : Watch Video

Jaipur Literature Festival has organised a session on ‘Climate Emergency’ on Monday, 27 January.While having a discussion with fellow panellists over the climate, Actress Dia Mirza suddenly started crying.

In the video shared by ANI, Mirza can be seen sobbing while telling the audience that, “don’t hold back from being empathetic, don’t be afraid of shedding your tears”. While making her statement she also ‘clarified’ that it is not a performance and that her tears were genuine.

Seeing her crying a crew member offered her some tissues and Mirza dramatically declined the same by saying that “she does not need paper”, in a possible bid to highlight her care and concern for the environment.

Twitter users though were not amused by Dia Mirza’s action and proceeded to call out her hypocrisy over the environment.