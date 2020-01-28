Child Porn: India demands encryption crack down

One of the global hubs for child porn, Indian enforcement authorities demanded end-to-end encryption of sites and social media platforms to curb the menace troubling the nation.

The parliamentary panel suggested Google, Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp before preparing Saturday’s report, which will be considered by several ministries in drafting future policies and law.

End-to-end encryption is a safe haven that allows distributors of Child porn content over the internet. The removal of encryption will enable enforcement agencies to trace the originator and distributor of porn content over internet. Facebook and Whatsapp had been resisting Indian move to crack end-to-end encryption which will reveal the originators of messages on its platform, amid reports that rumors spread via WhatsApp have led to mob lynchings in recent years.